Kasabian announce three Scotland gigs in May – presale open tomorrow

On the back of taking over the music world yesterday with the announcement of new album 48:13 and the unveiling of lead single ‘eez-eh’, Kasabian have announced three headline gigs in Scotland next month.

The gigs, in Kilmarnock, Dunfermline and Dundee, will act as a warm-up for the Leicester band’s ‘takeover’ of their hometown’s Victoria Park as well as their recently confirmed Glastonbury headline slot. They will also presumably be the first UK shows to feature the new material from 48:13.

Here’s the full dates:

20/05/14 – Kilmarnock Grand Hall

22/05/14 – Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre

23/05/14 – Dundee Caird Hall

Presale tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday 30 April) at 9am. To get involved with the presale and stand a chance of getting tickets tomorrow morning visit Ticketmaster here.

If you miss out tomorrow, then you may be able to get tickets on general sale this Friday (9am).

Listen to ‘eez-eh’: