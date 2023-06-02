Watch: Morrissey Video ‘Earth Is The Loneliest Planet’ – starring Pamela Anderson

Morrissey has just released another spoken-word video promoting his upcoming album World Peace Is None Of Your Business, this time starring Pamela Anderson.

The video for ‘Earth Is The Loneliest Planet’ follows previous spoken-word promo’s for the albums title track, ‘The Bullfighter Dies‘ and ‘Istanbul‘.

This one features the singer and Pamela Anderson on top of the Capitol Records building in LA at the break of dawn. Watch it below:

Although at first the pairing of Morrissey and the former Baywatch star seems unlikely, they actually go back a few years and met when Anderson hosted a celebrity vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner back in 2002.

‘Earth Is The Loneliest Planet’ will be released tomorrow (3 June) as a single on Harvest Records, with the album set to follow on 14 July.

