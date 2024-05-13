Morrissey sets 15 July release date for new album ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’ – watch the spoken word teaser video for the title track here

Well that was a long headline – you can thank Morrissey for that! The former Smiths man always likes to do things a little differently, so instead of simply officially announcing his new album and maybe putting out a stream/video of the lead track, he has instead had a spoken word video made starring him and Nancy Sinatra.

The video acts as a spoken word teaser for the album’s title track and lead single ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’ – which is available to buy now here from Amazon: World Peace Is None Of Your Business

Here’s the video:

Some very ‘Morrissey’ lyrics in there:

“World peace is none of your business / You must not tamper with arrangements / Work hard and simply pay your taxes / Never asking: ‘What for?’ / Oh you poor little fool / Oh you poor little fool / World peace is none of your business / The police will stun you with their stun guns / Or they’ll disable you with tasers / That’s what government’s for / Oh you poor little fool / World peace is none of your business / So would you kindly keep your nose out? / The rich must profit and get richer / And the poor must stay poor / That’s what government’s for / Oh you poor little fool / You poor little fool / And each time you vote you support the process / Every time you vote you support this process / Brazil, Bahrain, Egypt, Ukraine / So many people in pain / But no more poor little fool / No more poor little fool”

If you missed the live recording of the song last week you can still catch it here:

The album is out on 15 July via Harvest. See the full album tracklist here.