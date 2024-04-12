Full tracklist for Morrissey’s new album ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’ revealed

Last month we got the news that Morrissey’s tenth solo album would be carrying the very Morrissey-esque title of World Peace Is None Of Your Business.

This weekend, the full tracklist of the album has been revealed via the popular Morrissey fan-site True To You – which has also confirmed the new album is slated for a July release. As you can see with the below tracklist, there’s plenty more ‘Morrissey-isms’ in the track titles, with my personal favourites being ‘Neal Cassady Drops Dead’ (which I’m guessing is about this guy), ‘Earth Is The Loneliest Planet’ and the promisingly titled ‘Kick The Bride Down The Aisle’.

Here’s the full tracklist:

01 WORLD PEACE IS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS (4:21)

02 NEAL CASSADY DROPS DEAD (4:02)

03 ISTANBUL (4:40)

04 I’M NOT A MAN (7:50)

05 EARTH IS THE LONELIEST PLANET (3:38)

06 STAIRCASE AT THE UNIVERSITY (5:30)

07 THE BULLFIGHTER DIES (2:05)

08 KISS ME A LOT (4:03)

09 SMILER WITH KNIFE (5:13)

10 KICK THE BRIDE DOWN THE AISLE (5:18)

11 MOUNTJOY (5:08)

12 OBOE CONCERTO (4:07)

World Peace Is None Of Your Business will be officially released in July through Harvest/Capitol Music Group and was recorded in France with Joe Chiccarelli (The White Stripes, The Killers, Beck, The Strokes) on production duties.