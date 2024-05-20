Morrissey reveals spoken-word video for new album track ‘Istanbul’

Another day, another spoken-word video from Morrissey.

Today’s new video is for ‘Istanbul’, following yesterdays unveiling of the spoken-word promo for ‘The Bullfighter Dies‘.

Both tracks are from Moz’s new album World Peace Is None Of Your Business, and the title track also got a spoken-word video earlier this month.

Watch the video for ‘Istanbul’ below:

World Peace Is None Of Your Business is out on 14 July via Harvest Records.

UPDATE – Morrissey has now made the full album version of ‘Istanbul’ available to stream via Spotify:

Here’s the full tracklist:

01 WORLD PEACE IS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS (4:21)

02 NEAL CASSADY DROPS DEAD (4:02)

03 ISTANBUL (4:40)

04 I’M NOT A MAN (7:50)

05 EARTH IS THE LONELIEST PLANET (3:38)

06 STAIRCASE AT THE UNIVERSITY (5:30)

07 THE BULLFIGHTER DIES (2:05)

08 KISS ME A LOT (4:03)

09 SMILER WITH KNIFE (5:13)

10 KICK THE BRIDE DOWN THE AISLE (5:18)

11 MOUNTJOY (5:08)

12 OBOE CONCERTO (4:07)