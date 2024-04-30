Electronic music website Disconnected to launch with massive warehouse party







New online electronic music hub Disconnected is set to launch this month with a huge warehouse party in Nottingham city centre. The event – which takes place on Saturday 16th October in a specially furbished, three-storey building – boasts an impressive list of guest DJ’s including Punch Drunk head honcho Peverelist, Bugz In The Attic’s Seiji and head of the new Bergerac label Red Rack’Em.

The actual location of the warehouse party is currently top-secret – but if you’re the kind of person who likes to be in the know, visit the Are You Disconnected event site and be ready for the big announcement. You can also buy tickets for the night, with advanced tickets costing just £10!

The Disconnected brand will focus on the best the underground electronic music scene has to offer, from the fresh and exciting up-and-coming talent through to the more established acts. This one-stop electronic shop is due to go live any day now, and can be found here: http://wearedisconnected.co.uk/

The launch party promises to be a storming Saturday night of electronic music, and is not to be missed by anyone with even a passing interest in the dark arts of disco, house and techno!



