Jessie J Contributes in The Movie, “The Meg” With Her Amazing Ballad, “Love Will Save The World”

The English Singer and Songwriter, “Jessica Ellen Cornish” who is known by her stage name “Jessie J” has participated in the new movie “The Meg” with a stunning new song titled Love will save the world.

Jessie J has not been very much appreciated as an artist so far and that’s what I can’t figure out. I mean after listening to this song I am actually falling for this lady and her work.

Let me take this moment to tell you that this new song from Jessie is just unbelievably awesome. In this new amazing song of her, “Love Will Save The World” she tells that how she struggles with the love and talks about the hope for everybody which is really admirable.

“Love Will Save The World” is now available on digital platforms and the stream is available.

This new song of Jessie J is a lovely R&B jingle with the lyrics filled with emotions. I must say the lyrics will take your heart. What’s more about it? Jessie has uttered these lyrics with soft breathy vocals. WOW! I am love with that sweet voice.

Listen to Jessie J’s New Song “Love Will Save The World”

