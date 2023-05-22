Listen: Mongol Horde track ‘Blistering Blue Barnacles’

Earlier this week came the surprise news that Frank Turner had returned to his rocker routes and announced his new band Mongol Horde would be releasing a quick-fire album on 26 May.

To go along with the surprise news the London trio also released the very heavy first track ‘Make Way‘.

This evening they have followed that up with another new track with the slightly comedic title ‘Blistering Blue Barnacles’.

This one isn’t quite as heavy as ‘Make Way’ but it’s not exactly a ballad either. Listen to it below:

The self-titled debut album from Mongol Horde is out next week on Xtra Mile Recordings. Preorder it below: