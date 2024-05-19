Frank Turner’s new hard rock band Mongol Horde announce self-titled debut album – stream new single ‘Make Way’

While he may be better known nowadays as a plucky acoustic folk-rock troubadour, Frank Turner’s musical past involves a lot of post-hardcore stuff.

Today his new band Mongol Horde have announced a quick-fire self-titled debut album will be released on 26 May via Xtra Mile Recordings (artwork above).

The band took their lovely name from the Van Pelt song ‘We Are The Heathens’ and list the likes of Refused, Napalm Death, Converge and Hot Snakes as influences.

As well as announcing the debut album, Mongol Horde have released the lead single ‘Make Way’. Watch the VHS-style video for it below:

Here’s a snap of the London-based trio: