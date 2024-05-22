Arcade Fire tickets for Hyde Park British Summer Time gig go on sale today – buying guide

*** Tickets go on sale today at 9am – use our buying guide below to make sure you get yours!

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy Arcade Fire – Hyde Park tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Even if it was just Arcade Fire playing Hyde Park on 3 July demand for tickets would be huge. But throw in Jake Bugg, Wild Beasts and Future Islands into the equation and today’s rush for tickets is likely to be a mad scramble.

To help you stand a chance of getting those all-important tickets, we’ve put together this complete guide to give you all the info you need.

First of all, the link you need to buy tickets is:

Make sure that page is open and ready to go at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale at 9am. Once 9am hits, get refreshing until you get through!

Tickets are priced at £66.05 and there is a limit of 8 tickets per person or per credit card.

There’s no age limit on tickets, but under 16’s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (18 or over).

Children under 2 will not require tickets.

Canadian band Arcade Fire are the latest headline act to be announced for this years Barclaycard British Summer Time series of shows in London’s Hyde Park.

The band, who released their critically-acclaimed fourth album Reflektor last year, join the likes of Black Sabbath, The Libertines, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Tom Jones and, err, McBusted as headliners for the gigs that will take place in Hyde Park across July.

Arcade Fire will headline Friday 3 July and will be joined by Jake Bugg, Wild Beasts and Band Of Skulls.

Tickets for Arcade Fire’s date go on sale next Friday (23 May) at 9am – check back next week for more ticket details.

So far, six dates have been announced for British Summer Time, which all add up to a very strong looking schedule. As well as the headliners mentioned above, the festival will also host appearances by the likes of Spiritualized, Motorhead, The National, The Pogues, Soundgarden, Swim Deep, Maximo Park, Wolf Alice and loads more.

Head over to the official site for more information: www.bst-hydepark.com