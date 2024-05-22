Kasabian tickets for Plymouth gig on general sale tomorrow

*** UPDATE 22 MAY ***

With the presale tickets now all gone, it’s time to focus on the general sale. Both standing and seated tickets for the show at Plymouth Pavilions go on general sale tomorrow (Friday 23 May) at 9am. Here’s the link to buy them:

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy general sale tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Demand is expected to be high as this is probably the last chance to see Kasabian in a more ‘intimate’ setting for a long time – as after this gig on 17 June they’ll be going straight into all the huge summer shows.

Tickets are priced at £40.25 for both Standing and Seated. and there is a limit of 6 tickets per person / per card.

There are no age limits – any under 14s just need to be accompanied by an 18+ adult.

If you’re trying to get tickets for the Plymouth Pavilions gig tomorrow then good luck!

Tonight will see Kasabian start their three-date mini-tour of Scotland with a gig in Kilmarnock – which is designed to get them well oiled and ready for a big summer, which includes a huge homecoming show in Leicester, a Glastonbury headline slot and plenty more festival appearances.

It’s understandable then that the band have today announced a small warm-up show at Plymouth Pavilions before their big summer kicks off. I say small, but the venue holds about 4,000 so it’s not exactly ‘intimate’. It’s small for Kasabian these days though I guess.

The gig in Plymouth is on 17 June – four days before their show in Leicester.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (23 May). Presale tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Wednesday 21 May). To get presale tickets use the link below:

Kasabian will release their fifth album 48:13 on 9 June. So far they’ve revealed three songs from it: ‘Eez-eh‘, ‘Bumblebee‘ and ‘Stevie’ – all of which you can hear below…