Watch: Kasabian ‘Bumblebee’ on Jools Holland

Kasabian were in the Later… With Jools Holland studio last night, and took the opportunity to debut a brand new track from their upcoming album called ‘Bumblebee’.

The new track is a typically epic and powerful rock song – pretty much exactly what you would expect from Kasabian – and already seems destined to be a live favourite. Can’t wait for the Vicky Park and Glastonbury shows next month!

Watch them perform ‘Bumblebee’ below:

Kasabian opened last nights short Jools Holland show with new single ‘eez-eh‘, which you can see below:

If you missed last nights Jools episode you can catch up on iPlayer here – or wait for the full-length show on Friday night.

Kasabian’s new album 48:13 is set for release on 9 June.