Kasabian tickets on sale today – find out how to get them here

If you missed out on presale tickets on Wednesday, then today is your last chance to get your hands on tickets for Kasabian’s recently announced three-date series of intimate gigs in Scotland later this month.

Tickets for the three dates go on sale at 9am this morning – here’s the link to get tickets from Ticketmaster. Click that link and make sure you have the page open and ready by 9am – it’s going to be busy!

Tickets for the following Kasabian gigs are going on sale today:

20 May – Grand Hall – Kilmarnock

22 May – Alhambra Theatre – Dunfermline

23 May – Caird Hall – Dundee

High demand for tickets are expected, so to stand a chance of getting tickets in the mad scramble have the ticket page open and ready before 9am and be prepared to do a lot of refreshing!

Ticket information

Ticket for the shows in Kilmarnock and Dundee will be priced at £35.00 (plus £3.50 in booking fees). Tickets for the Dunfermline show are also £35.00 but for some reason the booking fees are £5.25 – so the total will be £40.25.

There is a strict limit of only four tickets per person/per credit card – so bear that in mind when you get through to buy them later.

All three shows are strictly over 14’s only, and under 16’s need to be accompanied by an adult.

Buy tickets

That’s everything you need to know. All you need to do now is go and buy your tickets. Here’s the link to get you straight to the Ticketmaster page to buy tickets from 9am.