Album stream: Best Coast – ‘Fade Away’

When does an EP become an LP? I’m not sure what the criteria for each is, but Fade Away from Best Coast is surely right on the line. They’re calling it a ‘mini-album’, which is acting as a ‘primer’ for their third album proper next year.

So it should probably go down as an EP then, even if it is seven tracks and almost half an hour long. Whatever it is, it’s worth listening to as Best Coast (California duo Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno) can always be relied upon for breezy, cheerful pop-rock. Plus, the press release for Fade Away promises a “faster-paced, energetic set of songs inspired by Mazzy Star, Patsy Cline, My Bloody Valentine and Ambien” – how could it not be worth half hour of your time!?

Listen to Fade Away below: