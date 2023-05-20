New music roundup (no. 12)

This new music roundup features awesome new tracks from great new bands Embers, Jagwar Ma, Temples, DRENGE and BINARY, as well as hot new Nottingham songstress Indiana. Enjoy!

Embers – ‘Part Of The Echoes’

You may remember Manchester band Embers from their amazing Monastery Sessions last year – if you don’t, go check them out here. ‘Part Of The Echoes’ was one of the tracks they performed and recorded then, and is the first to come out of their recent studio sessions. It’s released on 8 July through Killing Moon Records and features ‘Digital Daze’ as the b-side.



Jagwar Ma – ‘Man I Need’

With Tame Impala’s huge success last year, it’s only natural that a lot of Aussie psych-rock bands are now being given a fair crack of the whip. Jagwar Ma are one of the more promising, and this single follows their attention grabbing previous release ‘The Throw’. Their debit album Howlin is out on 10 June, and could well be a massive summer hit.



Temples – ‘Colours To Life’

More psych-rock for you now, this time from new London band Temples who have just signed to Heavenly Recordings. Lead singer James Bagshaw might look a bit like Marc Bolan but don’t let that fool you – ‘Colours To Life’ is rooted squarely in trippy 60’s psychedelia rather than glam rock. It’s also absolutely brilliant. ‘Colours To Life’ is out 24 June.



Drenge – ‘Backwaters’

If you’ve ever wondered what The Smiths would have sounded like if they were a bit more punk, then brothers Eoin and Rory Loveless, aka Drenge, have the answer – which of course is: amazing! ‘Backwaters’ is out on 1 July on Mad Mark/Infectious.



Indiana – ‘Smoking Gun’

Sultry Nottingham siren Indiana is starting to make a lot of waves with her edgy post-dubstep/rnb infused pop songs. ‘Smoking Gun’ is her latest single, and it’s a rhythmic, confident release that bears all the hallmarks of a singer-songwriter very much on the up.



BINARY – ‘AMBER EP’

I’ve been struggling to think of which track off this EP to feature, as they are all equally brilliant in their own way, so I’ve just included them all. BINARY are a hard to classify new London band who meld industrial rock and electro into a very distinctive aesthetic. On the strength of AMBER, they could be set for huge things.

