The Jesus And Mary Chain announce new ‘Psychocandy’ dates – buy tickets now

*** UPDATE – 22 May ***

Due to huge demand, The Jesus And Mary Chain have added two extra dates to the anniversary tour. As well as the initial three dates the band will now also play Glasgow Barrowlands on 23 November and London Troxy again on 24 November. Tickets for the two new dates go on sale tomorrow (Friday 23 May) at 9am via the link below:

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy tickets for the two new dates from Ticketmaster here[/box]

***UPDATE – 16 May – tickets for the three gigs are now on sale – buy them now using the link below***

[box type=”info”] >>>Buy tickets from Ticketmaster[/box]

The Jesus And Mary Chain have revealed plans for three live dates this November to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their seminal debut album Psychocandy.

The band will play The Troxy in London on 19 November, Manchester Academy on 20 November and then Glasgow Barrowlands on 21 November.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 9am this Friday 16 May.

The gigs will the their first in the UK since 2008 – when they played a pair of shows in London.

Speaking to NME about the gigs and the anniversary of their debut album, Jim Reid said:

Psychocandy was meant to be a kick in the teeth to all of those who stood in our way at the time, which was practically the whole music industry. In 1985 there were a great many people who predicted no more than a six month life span for The Mary Chain. To celebrate the approaching 30th anniversary of the album, we would like to perform it in its entirety. We will also perform key songs from that period that did not feature on the album.

If you’re a Spotify user you can listen to Psychocandy in full: