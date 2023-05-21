Listen: Jungle – ‘Time’

London-based duo Jungle are a class act – the elegantly retro RnB/funk vibes of ‘Busy Earnin‘ confirmed that earlier this year.
With their self-titled debut album on 14 July (via XL Recordings), they’ve just dropped another taster from it called ‘Time’ – which, if anything, is even better than ‘Busy Earnin’ – bit more funkier and more intense…
Listen to ‘Time’:
Naturally Jungle have got a busy summer ahead of them, with festival appearances and what not.
After that, though, they’ve got a UK tour scheduled for autumn – here’s the dates:
OCTOBER
23 Leeds, Metropolitan University
24 Manchester, Ritz
25 Glasgow, Arches
27 Birmingham, The Insitute
28 Cambridge, Junction
30 Lodnon, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
NOVEMBER
03 Brighton, Concorde 2
04 Bristol, Anson Rooms