New Music
Official Music Video: ‘ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS’ By Hayley Williams
Music: “Dead Inside” by Muse
Single Review+MV & LP announcement: Drowning By BANKS from ‘Live And Stripped ‘
Music Video: “Reykjavik Kids” by Reykjavik Kids + Tour Dates
Listen To Dean Lewis’ Song, “Stay Awake”:
Listen To The Marina’s Song, “Orange Trees”:
Single Reviews
Album Reviews
The Strokes album review – Angles
Album Review: Gwen Stefani’s Solo LP “This Is What The Truth Feels Like”
Blood Red Shoes – ‘In Time To Voices’ album stream
Depeche Mode stream new album ‘Delta Machine’ online
The Strokes are streaming new album ‘Comedown Machine’ online
Peace make debut album ‘In Love’ available to stream online
Music Videos
Music Video Review: “G.O.M.D” by J. Cole
Cole has premiered his new music video “G.O.M.D” which is a powerful hip-hop track produced and written by the rapper himself. The track is taken from J. Cole’s sophomore album released back album “2014 Forest Hills Drive”. The track is all about J. Cole’s struggle against the music industry and popularity that he has gained […]