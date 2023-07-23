Hope You Are Okay with Bebe Rexha’s New Music Video “I’m A Mess” Watch it Here!

BeBe Rexha is enjoying a successful courtesy of writing smash hits for hit artists, Nikki Minaj and Rihanna. The 28 years old writer plus singer sensation has just dropped her debut album ‘Expectations’ in last month of June and earned the biggest hit of her career until now, because she is not stopping here. In US this March ‘Meant to Be’ reached at number 2. Along with that the “Me, Myself & I” singer has just shown her true colors of singing and performing in her latest single “I’m A Mess” is already hitting the world charts very high.

Bebe Rexha’s fame always comes with a controversy as her last collaboration ‘Girls’ with Cardi B, Charli XCX and Rita Ora was rated as “tone-deaf” by Hayley Kiyoko. And now her latest music video has caught fire with horrific depiction of mental illness.

But Bebe Rexha is now laughing at her critiques who said that she can not give another hit after “Meant to Be”. Her “I’m A Mess” from debut album “Expectations” is gaining popularity by leaps and bounce. This music video also has improved its position from #30 to #23 in just a week. It is slowly and steadily winning the race against her haters, because the video of the song has certainly increased the hype of the song. The song is directed by iconic Sophie Muller and you will see BeBe Rexha being a crazy patient under mental health facility. She is walking on a stretcher and joining her fellow patients in beds area, performing a crazy choreography. You will also see her going crazy by the high-quality audio on the Beats headphones.

I have been very vocal and honest about ongoing struggle of a lot of people with anxiety and depression. I wanted to create a video and song that expresses this truth. This “I’m A Mess” video is a celebration finally.

Watch it here and enjoy!

