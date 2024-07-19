Listen: Earl Sweatshirt streams new mixtape ‘The Road To Doris’

Ahead of his debut album proper Doris, OFWGKTA prodigy Earl Sweatshirt has made a new mixtape available to stream/download.

Titled ‘The Road To Doris’, it features previously released tracks like ‘Hive’ and ‘Whoa’ as well as a lot of previously unheard material. It serves as the ideal introduction to Earl ahead of the release of Doris next month, and features guest contributions from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, RZA, Pharrell, Action Bronson amongst others.

Stream/download ‘The Road To Doris’ below (via Audiomack):