Sticky Bonuses Slot Feature Explained

Sticky bonuses are one of those slot features that are exclusive to modern online slots. Sticky bonuses would have been impossible to recreate on purely mechanical slots or even some video slots. If you want to find out more about the sticky bonus slot feature and other offers at Mega Reel, keep on reading.

What Is A Sticky Bonus?

The sticky bonus usually has to do with a wild symbol. If you are a fan of slots, you have probably heard the term sticky wilds before. A sticky wild is a wild that stays in the position where it landed after it formed part of a winning combination. This means that it could help form another potential win.

While the sticky bonus could be found on some video slots, it only became really popular during the era of online slots. It was not long before some of the biggest slot developers realized the potential of incorporating this bonus feature into their slots.

Online Casinos and Sticky Bonuses

As is the case with the online slot industry, nothing stays the same. Sticky bonuses have also evolved since their introduction. Nowadays sticky wilds have become so common that one expects it with every new slot release. Slot developers are constantly thinking of new ways to recreate existing bonuses and features.

Most recently the term sticky has been used when referring to online casino bonuses. In order to attract new clients, online casinos often offer generous sign-up bonuses. However, some of these bonuses are sticky and come with strings attached.

Sticky Bonuses vs. Regular Bonuses

Sticky bonuses are those bonuses that cannot be withdrawn while normal bonuses can be. In other words, if a casino allows you to withdraw your winnings as well as the remainder of your deposit bonus, then this would be a sticky bonus. This is preferred by most players.

Sticky bonuses also tend to be a lot more than normal bonuses in value. Usually 400% to 600%. This is a nice boost for players who might not necessarily have a big gambling budget.

Types of Casino Sticky Bonuses

Disappearing Sticky Bonus

The Expiration Sticky Bonus

The Expiration Sticky Bonus. The expiration sticky bonus is quite rare. In this instance the bonus stays in your account (even after you have played with it) until it expires. In this case it does not get deducted from the winnings that resulted from it.

List of Slots with the Sticky Wild Feature

If you want to check out some slots featuring the sticky wild feature with that sticky sign-up bonus you received, take a look at the list below.

· Pinocchio

· Cloud Quest

· Dragon Shrine

· Vikings go Wild

· Jurassic World

As you can see, the online gaming industry can be a little confusing if you are not familiar with the terminology. This article’s aim was to not only explain the term sticky when applied to slots but also with regards to casino bonuses; seeing as the two are often confused.