Louis Tomlinson Single “Back To You” – Listen To A Snippet

Louis Tomlinson has previewed his latest single titled “Back To You”. Along with the preview of this new single, the hit-maker has also given us the latest photoshoot. It’s impressive. You can watch photos from this new shoot below in this post.

Tomlinson also revealed that his new single “Back To You” will come out on this Friday. That puts Louis back in the marketing seat. Previewing a short snippet and doing a photoshoot from his latest single is the first thing he has done to promote his single.

Why these photos? What is Louis Tomlinson going to do with these?

The good news is that Tomlinson has a plan. He is going to put these photos in an online article about his new music. This article is planned to go live sometime later today. This is part of his promotional campaign for the new song.

The new song by Louis Tomlinson will feature Bebe Rexha. That’s exciting. With Miss Rexha maturing as an artist with every passing day, I’m sure a lot of fans would love to listen to this collaboration as soon as they can. The good thing is that it won’t take long as you’ll be able to listen to the full song in 3 days from now. I hope that’s not a long wait. It’s about time you give this new song a listen and see if the short snippet manages to impress you.

Listen to “Back To You” by Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha (Short Snippet)