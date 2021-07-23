Music Video: “Make It Hot” by Major Lazer Featuring Anitta

If you’ve kept experienced any part of Anitta’s audio-visual album ‘Kisses’, then I know you’re anxiously waiting for more from her. The Brazilian Goddess released this album earlier this year and has been keeping herself busy after that. She collaborated with Becky G for ‘Banana’, followed it up with two new singles, and then collaborated with Major Lazer. This latest collaboration titled “Make It Hot” now gets a video treatment and we absolutely love it.

The music video is directed by Jovan Todorovic who wanted to make a perfect visual for the summer. Since he had Anitta for the video, it wasn’t a big ask to make an awesome summery hot video. Anitta looks amazing in the video and shows us a variety of her looks. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Make It Hot” Music Video by Major Lazer ft. Anitta