Competition: Win your choice of band t-shirts courtesy of Eyesore Merch

Fancy winning some new band t-shirts? All-Noise has teamed up with Eyesore Merch to offer you the chance to win 3 band t-shirts of your choice from the great selection available from Eyesore Merch.
Eyesore Merch are an online retailer of band merchandise from indie and rock bands to the biggest names in heavy metal! The team behind Eyesore Merch have a definite love of metal and are stocking exclusive Bossk t-shirts as well as sponsoring the Damnation Festival in Leeds, which is taking place later this year.
Eyesore Merch are offering the lucky winner the chance to select three t-shirts of their choice from the available stock. To enter, simply add a comment at the bottom of this page and tell us which band t-shirts you would pick if you won – we will then decide who is the most worthy winner on Friday 27 July. You can also enter by emailing us at [email protected].
We are also excited to be able to offer all our readers a unique 10% discount code for the Eyesore Merch site, so there’s a great deal to be had even if you don’t win! The discount code for All-Noise readers is EYENOISE10 – this code is valid from now until the 20th September.
Good luck!
Terms:
Prize = 3 (three) t-shirts of your choice from any of the designs currently available on the Eyesore Merch store. Availability and sizing will be discussed and determined at time of contact.
Eyesore Merch will be provided with the contact details of the winner and they will be contacted directly by Eyesore Merch.
One submission per person.
Competition is open to UK entrants only.
