Albums out in July

Summer is finally here, and there’s some big albums coming your way to help soundtrack the long and sunny days of July. Here’s my pick of the best albums coming out this month – which ones are you looking forward to hearing?

7 July

Jay-Z – Magna Carta Holy Grail

New Order – Live at Bestival 2012

Maps – Vicissitude

Thundercat – Apocalypse

14 July

Pet Shop Boys – Electric

Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines

21 July

Fuck Buttons – Slow Focus

Gogol Bordello – Pure Vida Conspiracy

28 July

AlunaGeorge – Body Music