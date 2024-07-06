Albums out in July

Summer is finally here, and there’s some big albums coming your way to help soundtrack the long and sunny days of July. Here’s my pick of the best albums coming out this month – which ones are you looking forward to hearing?
7 July
Jay-Z – Magna Carta Holy Grail
New Order – Live at Bestival 2012
Maps – Vicissitude
Thundercat – Apocalypse
14 July
Pet Shop Boys – Electric
Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines
21 July
Fuck Buttons – Slow Focus
Gogol Bordello – Pure Vida Conspiracy
28 July
AlunaGeorge – Body Music