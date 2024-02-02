Watch Troye Sivan Performing “My My My!” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Troye Sivan made a stop at The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform his inspiring pop song “My My My!“. This song is a furious banger that certainly deserves to be tagged as the best pop song of 2018 so far. It’s produced by Max Martin and Oscar Gorres. The production duo has given us a catchy pop song with a memorable chorus. The song also has a definite gay feel to it.

The track “My My My!” will feature in Troye Sivan’s debut album. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at 80th spot and is heading to improve its position with performances like the one Troye delivered on Ellen’s show. If he continues putting hard work in it, he could easily have a Top 10 song in “My My My!”. Considering it’s Aussie pop star’s debut album, he has already achieved a lot and just needs to continue on the same path. There is a lot young artists can learn from the success that Camila Cabello has had recently due to her dedication and hardwork.

Troye Sivan was wearing something that you could relate to Michael Jackson’s wardrobe. He was looking amazing and he totally took control of the stage. Troye was amazing with his presence and performance on stage. He also showed us some of his special dance moves. Surprisingly, he didn’t lose control over his voice even when he was belting vocals and dancing at the same time. It’s really exciting to see the Aussie pop star delivering these perfect performances. You can watch his performance below.

Watch Troye Sivan Performing “My My My!” on TV