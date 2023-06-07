Single review: Jennifer Lopez – ‘First Love’

Elsewhere Lopez is promoting footie with Pitbull but here she is with her second musical offering from her latest – eighth – album.

More restrained than her recent material, ‘First Love’ is a song that will take a few listens to settle in, and though it’s not a particularly memorable single for her compared to the high points of her discography, the Beyonce-like chorus works for her and it bounces along nicely for four minutes, proving to be more credible and enjoyable than some of her more recent collaborations.

(6.5/10)