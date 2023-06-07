Single review: David Gray – ‘Back In The World’

With a song title that could well be a metaphor for Gray’s career, he is back with this familiar-sounding record that isn’t going to rock the boat for his fans.

‘Back in the World’ is a gentle pop-song with a ‘Passenger’ vibe, though you could argue that Gray nailed that sound first.

It’s not a classic David Gray song – certainly not when he starts singing about being naked like a tree – but it will satisfy those who have been missing their casual, calming, uncomplicated pop from Mr. Gray.

Some fast-paced drum work and a growing chorus round off this comforting comeback.

(6/10)