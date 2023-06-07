Single review: Gabz feat. Joe Public United – ‘Holiday in Brazil’

You may have noticed that there is some football competition just around the corner. Here is one of the unofficial entries featuring Britain’s Got Talent finalist Gabz, firmly nailing her colours to the mast here.

Though the verses don’t quite suit her voice, the catchy chorus with its simple, but memorable, hook and the subsequent post-chorus ‘come on Eng-er-land’ is as good as you’ll get on a football-pop song.

Gabz is naturally more at home when the song switches to a rap-delivery but elsewhere it’s a fun, happy, poppy song that is far better than most of the official tunes and will stick in your head.

(7/10)

