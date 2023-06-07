Single review: Milky Chance – ‘Stolen Dance’

A European number one that has taken a year to reach these shores, ‘Stolen Dance’ channels Franz Ferdinand on their recent album closer ‘Goodbye Lovers and Friends’ but with added melancholy.

It’s not a song that will fill you with joy, with the verses being particularly downbeat, but the faster, comparatively jaunty chorus is very good and there’s something about the vocals and simple production values that make ‘Stolen Dance’ one of my favourite songs of the week. Even at five minutes long it will somehow keep you transfixed and tapping your foot along.

This year’s Gotye? Possibly.

(7/10)