Seyi Shay Delivers a Music Video For “Gimme Love”. Watch Here:

The Nigerian based singer, songwriter and actress, “Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua,” who is known professionally under her stage name, “Seyi Shay” released a new song titled, “Gimme Love” last November. The song featured the Nigerian singer, “Runtown”.

The pair has come up again. They have now shared official music video to their dong collaboration song, “Gimme Love”.

Gimme Love was written by, “Michael Elemba”, “Oluwaseyi Deborah Joshua” and “Douglas Jack Agu”. It was produced by the Nigerian record producer, “Sarz” who made it sound like a perfect blend of pop and R&B music.

Back to the new music video, it was directed by, “Clarence Peters” who crafted precisely, thus making it an attractive watch.

The video starts and Seyi sings the song while exposing her sexy moves in an empty white colored room with dim neon lights. Runtown then joins her for his part of the song.

watch music video to Seyi Shay and Runtown’s collaboration, “Gimme Love”:

Hey! You both got a sweet ride there!

By the way, what was your favorite part of the clip?