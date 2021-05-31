“This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris & Rihanna – Listen to 30-Second Snippet

Attention everyone!

There is a new collaboration between Rihanna and Calvin Harris that’s going to be blessing out ears soon. They have already released a preview of the song along with it’s cover art. The preview is just a 30-second long snippet but still it’s all that fans wanted along with this BIG news.

Calvin Harris posted the snippet for “This Is What You Came For” on social media while announcing the news of this new collaboration with the Caribbean princess Rihanna. I’m sure this news would give you goose bumps. But I’m going to double your excitement by letting you listen to this preview without any further wait. You can check the preview below.

Listen to Preview of “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris & Rihanna

This new single “This Is What You Came For” would be the third collaboration between Rihanna and Calvin Harris. The first two were included on Rihanna’s “Talk That Talk” album that came out in 2011. Their first collaboration “We Found Love” was a huge hit as it topped Billboard Hot 100 list. Now everyone’s expecting Calvin and Rihanna to repeat the history. Let’s see if this EDM number can help bring back the EDM genre to the top charts.