New albums to look forward to in June

After a slow couple of months in terms of big album releases, June sees things hotting up as bands start to get their new material out before they hit the festival circuit. Below is a list of all the notable album releases of June. Let me know what new album’s you’re looking forward to in June in the comments…

3 June

Queens Of The Stone Age – …Like Clockwork

Disclosure – Settle

Miles Kane – Don’t Forget Who You Are

James Skelly and The Intenders – Love Undercover

10 June

Black Sabbath – 13

Beady Eye – BE

Boards Of Canada – Tomorrow’s Harvest

Jagwar Ma – Howlin

17 June

Sigur Ros – Kveikur

Empire Of The Sun – Ice On The Dune

24 June

Tom Odell – Long Way Down