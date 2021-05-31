Watch Music Video: “Queendom” by AURORA

AURORA has premiered the official music video for her latest single “Queendom”. The artistic music video is directed by Kinga Burza.

Just like always, she has a unique visual style that you clearly notice as you see the first scene from this music video. We saw this amazing visual style in her music video “Runaway” and later in the official music video for her single “I Went Too Far”.

If you loved her visual style from those earlier music videos, I’m sure you will enjoy the upgrade that she serves in “Queendom”. It’s brilliantly choreographed and you can’t resist loving the artistic side of things.

While talking about the music video, the famous director Kinga said that she hoped AURORA to be ready to push further. When she came to the project, she was amazed to notice that it was effortless for AURORA – a clear indication of her talents. That’s some serious appreciation coming from a top director. Well done AURORA. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Queendom” Official Music Video by AURORA