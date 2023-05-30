Glastonbury day-by-day schedule revealed – as BBC plans ‘first truly digital festival’

With this years Glastonbury Festival about a month away, the festival today released it’s full day-by-day schedule, revealing what bands will be playing what stages on what day… in what order.

There’s a lot to look at, so it’s best you head over to their site where they have presented it all nicely: http://www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk/line-up/

The biggest clash I can see is Arctic Monkeys playing the Pyramid Stage at the same time The Horrors headline The Park Stage – who’s brilliant idea was that!!??

In other Glasto build-up news, the BBC today revealed it’s extensive plans to cover this years festival – promising its ‘broadest and best Glastonbury coverage to date, giving music fans better than ever access to their favourite acts, live and on-demand, at home and on the go.’

Basically, they’ll be live streaming all the action from every stage across the weekend – so you can enjoy the frustrating band clashes from the comfort of your own home!