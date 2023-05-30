Stream: May playlist – all the best new music from May 2014

It’s been another busy month in the world of awesome new music, and we’ve done our best to collate the creme de la creme of all that was amazing in May 2014 into the below playlist.

In it you will find a fair amount of La Roux, who burst back onto the scene this month with ‘Let Me Down Gently‘ and ‘Uptight Downtown‘, a couple of new Four Tet ‘joints’, new BANKS, new Jack White, and plenty of cool new music in between.

Stream the full playlist and see the full tracklist below:

May playlist tracklist:

01. La Roux – ‘Let Me Down Gently’

02. Basement Jaxx – ‘Unicorn’

03. BANKS – ‘Drowning’

04. Say Lou Lou – ‘Peppermint’

05. Lana Del Rey – ‘West Coast’ (Four Tet remix)

06. Polica – ‘Raw Exit’

07. Richard Fearless – ‘Higher Electronic States’ (D’Marc Cantu remix)

08. Jack White – ‘Just One Drink’

09. Daniel Avery – ‘Knowing We’ll Be Here’ (KiNK remix)

10. Los Porcos – ‘Waterfalls’

11. INDIANA – ‘Heart On Fire’

12. M.I.A. – Baddygirl 2 – MIA PARTYSQUAD BEYONCE FLAWLESS REMIX

13. Fat White Family – ‘Is It Raining In Your Mouth?’

14. Manic Street Preachers – ‘Europa Geht Durch Mich’ (Erol Alkan’s Mesmerise Zwei rework)

15. Sleigh Bells – ‘Young Legends’ (Teklife remix)

16. Earl Sweatshirt – ‘Chum’ (Left Brain remix)

17. The Hood Internet – ‘Gun Galaxy’ (CHVRCHES x Alex Metric x Oliver)

18. Temples – ‘Shelter Song’ (Leftside Wobble Rocks The Discotheque remix)

19. Catfish and The Bottlemen – ‘Fallout’

20. Little Dragon – ‘Paris’ (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Holiday Edit)

21. Rome Fortune – ‘One Time For’ (prod. Four Tet)

22. J Dilla – ‘The Doe’

23. JAWS – ‘Be Slowly’

24. La Roux – ‘Uptight Downtown’

25. Led Zeppelin – ‘La La’