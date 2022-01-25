The Cast Of Cheers – ‘Family’

What’s that you hear? Fresh, exciting, interesting new music? If indie music really is dead and buried, someone forgot to invite The Cast Of Cheers to the funeral.

This infectious debut single from the brilliantly named Dublin four-piece promises great things from their forthcoming debut album proper – which is set for release later this year – and has already started to gain them mass attention thanks to the likes of Zane Lowe and Fearne Cotton championing it on Radio 1.

‘Family’ is out on February 20, and The Cast Of Cheers are set to embark on a debut UK tour – co-headlining with fellow up-and-comers Theme Park.

The Cast Of Cheers tour dates:

January

26 – Hoxton Bar & Kitchen, London w/ Theme Park, Man Without Country, Citizens

31 – White Heat @ Madame Jojo’s. London

February

27 – Art School, Glasgow

28 – Electric Circus, Edinburgh

29 – Cockpit, Leeds

March

1 – Bodega, Nottingham

2 – Charlie Browns, Luton

3 – Temple, Birmingham

4 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

5 – Louisiana, Bristol * (The Cast Of Cheers only)

6 – Lexington, London

7 – Joiners, Southampton

8 – New Slang, Kingston



