Disclosure’s debut album ‘Settle’ is streaming online – listen here

The Lawrence brothers’ debut album Settle has become one of the most eagerly awaited debut albums of the summer – and is now available to stream online ahead of it’s release next week.

Stream Settle below, via The Guardian:

Disclosure – Settle tracklist:

01. Intro

02. When A Fire Starts To Burn

03. Latch (Feat. Sam Smith)

04. F For You

05. White Noise (Feat. AlunaGeorge)

06. Defeated No More (Feat. Ed Macfarlane)

07. Stimulation

08. Voices (Feat. Sasha Keable)

09. Second Chance

10. Grab Her!

11. You & Me (Feat. Eliza Doolittle)

12. January (Feat. Jamie Woon)

13. Confess To Me (Feat. Jessie Ware)

14. Help Me Lose My Mind (Feat. London Grammar)