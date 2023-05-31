Disclosure’s debut album ‘Settle’ is streaming online – listen here

The Lawrence brothers’ debut album Settle has become one of the most eagerly awaited debut albums of the summer – and is now available to stream online ahead of it’s release next week.
Stream Settle below, via The Guardian:
Disclosure – Settle tracklist:
01. Intro
02. When A Fire Starts To Burn
03. Latch (Feat. Sam Smith)
04. F For You
05. White Noise (Feat. AlunaGeorge)
06. Defeated No More (Feat. Ed Macfarlane)
07. Stimulation
08. Voices (Feat. Sasha Keable)
09. Second Chance
10. Grab Her!
11. You & Me (Feat. Eliza Doolittle)
12. January (Feat. Jamie Woon)
13. Confess To Me (Feat. Jessie Ware)
14. Help Me Lose My Mind (Feat. London Grammar)