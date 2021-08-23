Music – “Moses” by French Montana ft. Chris Brown & Migos

French Montana has released a new single on iTunes, which is a collaboration with Chris Brown and Migos. This new single can be found in “Casino Life 2: Brown Bag Legend” mixtape that was released earlier this year by the New York rapper. Now French Montana has decided to re-do that track and release it as a single this time.

The hook is done by Chris Brown while French Montana and Migos rap their verses through rest of the track. Overall, it’s a good song and there are chances that it could break into the Top 40 if promoted the way it should be.

For now, there is no information about the fate of this track. It may end up in French Montana’s upcoming LP “Mac and Cheese: The Album”, but nothing is confirmed so far. French has said nothing about it even though the track is now available on iTunes. If it turns out to be included in the upcoming solo LP, then this is the second single to be out from the album. The first one was “Lose It”.

Listen to “Moses” by French Montana ft. Chris Brown & Migos