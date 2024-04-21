Single review: The Kooks – ‘Down’

It’s a slight change in style for the Kooks who return after a couple of years away with this more experimental sound mixing in unusual percussion, a skat-influenced chorus, crowd shout-outs and a freer way of doing things. It’s not going to be a winning track for them like their most famous hits, but you have to admire them in trying something different.

The chorus is pretty catchy in its repetitiveness and there’s enough variety in the verses to hold your interest and the distinctive vocals of Luke Pritchard continue to stand out. Fun!

(6.5/10)

Buy: Down