Elbow reveal UK arena tour plans





Manchester indie rock stalwarts Elbow have announced details of a UK arena tour in March 2011. The nine-date tour will be in support of their new, as yet untitled album – the follow-up to 2008’s Mercury winning The Seldom Seen Kid.

Elbow are currently in the studio recording the new album, but took time out to tell NME about the tour, and hinted the new album will feature some ‘very special guests’.

The arena tour begins in Glasgow on 15 March and ends at London’s O2 Arena on the 28th. Tickets go on sale from Elbow’s site on 28 September.

Tour dates in full:

Glasgow SECC (15 March)

Newcastle Metro Radio Arena (16)

Nottingham Trent FM Arena (17)

Sheffield Arena (19)

Liverpool Echo Arena (20)

Birmingham National Indoor Arena (22)

Cardiff International Arena (23)

Manchester Evening News Arena (25)

London O2 Arena (28)



