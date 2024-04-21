Single review: Indiana – ‘Solo Dancing’

With a throbbing, bassy backing that has echoes of Muse’s ‘Madness’, ‘Solo Dancing’ is a building, electronic, Moloko-inspired number with a strong beat, especially when emphasised by the clever, watchable video. With several shifts in tempo amongst the relentless electronic backing, it’s a song that doesn’t employee a central chorus or memorable moment but comes across more of a collection of ideas, but a collection that works together with the listenable vocals of Indiana merged well with the electronic feel.

Having enjoyed ‘Smoking Gun’ a while back, this feels like a bigger step up.

(7/10)

