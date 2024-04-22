Competition: Win £75 Ticketmaster voucher and an Elvis collection DVD!

Win a £75 Ticketmaster voucher and an Elvis collection DVD, courtesy of Gala Casino…

Everyone has heard of Elvis – it’s hard not to have done he was insanely famous, but not everyone knows just how widespread his popularity and influence was. He was the first to make ‘rockabilly’ popular with all ages, which are essentially the founding notes of rock and roll.

He pulled together many different music styles popular at the time, including country and western, rhythm and blues and pop, which allowed him to appeal to every music fan and really influence the younger generation of the time.

Many people mistakenly accredit him with the ‘birth or rock and roll’ however he wasn’t the first to sing in this style and can’t really be credited with that fact. However his popularity influenced more than just music taste and was the start of younger generations seeing themselves as ‘different’ to their elders.

His career went through a myriad of changes as he adapted to stay current and popular including a brief stint as an actor. His popularity spans all age groups and he still has a huge fan group years after his death.

To honour the king, Gala Casino have launched a slot game ‘A little more action’ and are running a competition to win an Elvis collection DVD and a £75 TicketMaster voucher.

To enter the competition, just head over to the All-Noise Facebook page, Like it and tell us on there what your favourite Elvis song is. The competition will close on Monday 29 April at 8pm (BST). One entry per person only, and only UK residents can enter.