MIA working on Kanye’s new album





MIA has announced on her Twitter page that she is collaborating with Kanye West on the rappers new album. The singer wrote:

“in the studio with kanye, jus speakin in mark twain quotes”

The album, called Dark Twisted Fantasy, is Kanye’s fifth studio album and boasts an impressive array of collaborators. As well as MIA, the album will feature contributions from Bon Iver, Seal and Beyonce.

The album is scheduled to be released in the UK on 15 November.



