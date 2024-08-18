Ariana Grande Pays an Emotional Tribute To Aretha Franklin, She Covered “Natural Woman” On The Night Show With ‘Fallon’

Millions of hearts are crying after the sad news of the death of the American singer and songwriter, “Aretha Franklin”. She passed away on August 16th 2018. Of course Music will never find someone like her and she could never be replaced.

As we all know Ariana’s new music album is in the stores now. She was a guest at “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on August 16th. Jimmy interviewed her about her new album “Sweetner” and her husband-to-be “Peter Davidson”.

Ariana predicted three years ago that she will be marrying Peter Davidson, and she sticks to that she says that she always knew that she would marry Pete Davidson.

By the way, When it was the performance time for her, she refused to go with her recent hit “God is a Women” and decided to pay an emotional tribute to Aretha Franklin which made the audience sad.

She covered Natural Women with her heart-taking vocals. Watch the Video

It was a warm vibe. Rest In Peace Aretha Franklin, Music will miss you.