Music: “Terrence Loves You” by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is everywhere these days. She is getting ‘high by the beach’ and shooting down helicopters. She is making her presence being felt all over the media industry as her album is about to come out. In fact, she has premiered her first countdown single for the upcoming album. This countdown single is none other than her favorite “Terrence Loves You” – the one she has publically announced to be her favorite single from the upcoming album.

“Terrence Loves You” is rumored to be produced by Rico Nowels and Kieron Menzies, both having already worked with Lana Del Rey for the recent single “High by the Beach”.

You don’t have to wait for the album “Honeymoon” to come out to listen and own the new jazzy single “Terrence Loves You”. Lana is giving away this single free to everyone who pre-orders the album on iTunes now. What else could a fan have asked for?

UPDATE: Lana has released the full track list of her upcoming album on Instagram. “Terrence Loves You” is the third track while the album opens with “Honeymoon”. Check out the full track list below.

Honeymoon Music To Watch Boys To Terrence Loves You God Knows I Tried High By The Beach Freak Art Deco Burnt Norton (Interlude) Religion Salvatore The Blackest Day 24 Swan Song Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

Listen “Terrence Loves You” – Full Official Audio