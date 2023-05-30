Single Review: “Bon Appetit” by Katy Perry

Katy Perry has released her much-hyped new single “Bon Appetit”. This new song features Migos. Kary Perry also released the official artwork. It might seem a little awkward to some while others may tag it as ‘very artist’.

This new single “Bon Appetit” is the second single from Katy Perry’s much-anticipated forthcoming new album. The song Katy released earlier was titled “Chained To The Rhythm”. We might see many more songs being released from this album until the end of this year. Katy Perry has already told her fans that the album will come out at the end of this year.

“Bon Appetit” is a groovy song that is a surefire radio hit. It’s radio-friendly production from Katy Perry is refreshing and poppy. It feels great and you will definitely put it on repeat once you listen to it below. If you like this song, watch the next few SNL episodes as Katy Perry is scheduled to perform it live on TV. For now, enjoy your time listening to this amazing new pop hit “Bon Appetit”.

Listen to “Bon Appetit” by Katy Perry