A Place To Bury Strangers : video for single ‘You Are The One’

US band A Place To Bury Strangers are doing a bang-up job of keeping me interested in their upcoming third album Worship, which is due out on 11 June.

Following on from previous single ‘So Far Away’, here’s the next APTBS single to get the cool video treatment, ‘You Are The One’:

The video was directed by duo Matt Moroz and Tracy Maurice, and is shot on 16mm film to give it that disturbing, grindhouse-esque feel.

The album Worship will be released through Dead Oceans in the UK, tracklisting is as follows:

1. Alone

2. You Are The One

3. Mind Control

4. Worship

5. Fear

6. Dissolved

7. Why I Can’t Cry Anymore

8. Revenge

9. And I’m Up

10. Slide

11. Leaving Tomorrow



