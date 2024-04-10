10 APR

Watch: Foals play ‘Inhaler’ and ‘My Number’ live on US TV

Foals are over in the US of A to play at Coachella this weekend and next, and were on US talkshow Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night playing Holy Fire singles ‘Inhaler’ and ‘My Number’.

Unsurprisingly, they were pretty awesome – despite Yannis sounding a bit gruff! Watch both performances below:

The Coachella festival in California runs over two weekends and as well as Foals, Blur, The Stone Roses, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Sigur Ros, James Blake, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and loads more will be there. So not too shabby then!

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *