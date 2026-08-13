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Janalynn Castelino Unleashes ‘Can’t Deny (Lifted Mix)’ and Video
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Janalynn Castelino Unleashes ‘Can’t Deny (Lifted Mix)’ and Video
Green Day is back with “Bang Bang” – Listen to a Single
Music: “Telepathy” by Christina Aguilera
Download techno remix of White Lies single ‘Bigger Than Us’

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Janalynn Castelino Unleashes ‘Can’t Deny (Lifted Mix)’ and Video

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Janalynn Castelino Unleashes ‘Can’t Deny (Lifted Mix)’ and Video

Krystal Fernandez01 mins
Janalynn Castelino - Can't Deny (Lifted Mix)
Janalynn Castelino – Can’t Deny (Lifted Mix)

Janalynn Castelino has released a Lifted Mix of her single Can’t Deny.

The new version released as the “Lifted Mix” of Castelino’s dance-pop track flexes an exhilarating groovy hook to perfectly compliment the summer vibe, “What’s happened to me?/I got everything flying high/ Now that I’m obsessed with you/ A feeling I can’t Deny”. The lyrics focus on romantic confessions expressed by means of sharp synths and piercing beats. Janalynn uses multilingual rhythmic swagger, giving the track a distinct pull against the house-leaning production.

The accompanying video premiered on VEVO earlier today. The original Can’t Deny by Janalynn Castelino released on 26 June 2026, garnering significant critical acclaim. The remix of the adrenaline lifting bilingual track comes amid its resurgence via YouTube. 

After releases like “Drama” and “But Without You”, Janalynn has moved further into upbeat global pop, evolving from her infatuation-themed single “Que Me Ha Pasado” followed by the vibrant summer anthem “Can’t Deny”.

Listen: https://music.apple.com/us/album/cant-deny-lifted-mix/6796796170

Stream: https://open.spotify.com/track/4YYu4BJApNQRddzo1toW0J

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/IyLsLXH4bTc

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